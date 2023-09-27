PLAUSIBLE: Researcher Meredith Whittaker says AI’s biggest risk isn’t ‘consciousness’—it’s the corporations that control them.
It’s certainly been the case so far that tech firms are more of a threat than the tech itself.
PLAUSIBLE: Researcher Meredith Whittaker says AI’s biggest risk isn’t ‘consciousness’—it’s the corporations that control them.
It’s certainly been the case so far that tech firms are more of a threat than the tech itself.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.