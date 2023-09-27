WHAT BIZARRE ALTERNATE REALITY HAVE WE ENTERED WHERE I AGREE WITH JAMES CARVILLE? James Carville rips far-left Democrats on Bill Maher podcast: ‘Most stupid, naive people you can imagine’.
I’m fairly sure this is the wrong leg of the pants of time!
WHAT BIZARRE ALTERNATE REALITY HAVE WE ENTERED WHERE I AGREE WITH JAMES CARVILLE? James Carville rips far-left Democrats on Bill Maher podcast: ‘Most stupid, naive people you can imagine’.
I’m fairly sure this is the wrong leg of the pants of time!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.