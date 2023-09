LOOK, I DO UNDERSTAND THE POOR GUY. HOW WOULD YOU LIKE BEING THE ONE THROWN UNDER THE BUS BECAUSE THE OTHER CORRUPTOCRATS NEED TO APPEAR IMPARTIAL: Question for Sen. Bob Menendez about that cash…

I mean, it’s not like the other democrats aren’t doing it, because they can, and because they’ve perverted the press and justice not to expose them. But someone needed to be made a show of and I guess Menendez failed to keep maps of where bodies are buried. Or something.