TEXANS OWN GUNS, AND THE WASHINGTON POST IS NOT AMUSED:

To live in Texas is to live surrounded by guns.

Each morning, people strap guns inside suits, boots, bras and bellyband holsters that render them invisible. They stash firearms in purses and tool boxes and even take guns to protests at the state Capitol. https://t.co/Z9KSgASCfw

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 26, 2023