HMM: Scientists reveal mechanistic link between zinc levels and diabetes.

Converging lines of evidence have shown that zinc plays a crucial role in insulin production and glucose metabolism. “We know that increasing zinc intake improves blood glucose control in people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, and people with a mutation in a key zinc transporter protein have reduced risk of diabetes.” says first author Shek Man Chim, Principal Scientist at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., New York, US. “However, the mechanism for how zinc influences systemic blood glucose levels and diabetes risk remains unclear.”