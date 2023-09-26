THE LEFT ALWAYS WANTS TO SILENCE ITS OPPOSITION BECAUSE THE TRUTH IS FATAL TO IT: Prosecutors aim to ‘silence’ Trump with proposed gag order in 2020 election case, his lawyers say.

And let’s be honest here: Prosecuting the President’s main opponent and then gagging him is serious Banana Republic stuff. At some point, the government’s behavior is sufficiently illegitimate that people will start acting outside of the usual channels. We’re getting dangerously close to that point, and our feckless overclass either doesn’t know, or doesn’t care, or actively wants that to happen.