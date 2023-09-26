THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FINALLY FOUND IMMIGRANTS IT DOESN’T WANT: Romeike family faces deportation after 15 years in the U.S. after losing their asylum claim based on religious persecution in Germany. If only they had illegally entered through the southern border and disregarded the asylum system completely, they would have fared better.

Flashback: Howie Carr: Please Treat Me Like An Illegal Immigrant. “Forget the 14th Amendment. I don’t want no stinkin’ ‘equal protection under the law.’ What I fervently desire is some illegal-immigrant protection under the law — which basically means no laws.”