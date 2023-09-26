EVERYTHING THESE DAYS IS JUST AN EXCUSE FOR THE LEFT TO SILENCE ITS OPPOSITION: “So if your criticism of something you don’t like elicits disgust, you can, in fairly short order, be accused of inciting violence. I certainly have been seeing this form of reasoning, which, as Taibbi said, ‘massively expand[s] the purview of things [some people believe] they can censor.’ It’s so threatening to free speech values, especially when biased censors are deciding which speech fomented the disgust they find… disgusting.”

Claims based on disgust are unfalsifiable, because disgustibus non disputandum est. Leftists like to silence opposition, and to make claims that are unfalsifiable, because most of what they say is false.

The left likes to call its opponents monsters, so as to have an excuse for treating them monstrously.