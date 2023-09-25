“THE CHAMBER OF PROGRESS?” Big business, under GOP attack for ‘woke’ DEI efforts, urges Biden to weigh in. “‘In the face of a political attack on diversity efforts in the private sector, we urge the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to issue guidance to the private sector expressly affirming that corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in hiring remain protected,’ the Chamber of Progress wrote in a letter to the Justice Department shared exclusively with USA TODAY.”