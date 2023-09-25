THE LEFT’S SENSE OF BETRAYAL IS PALPABLE: L.A. Times: As Muslims’ status as political punching bag fades, some are fighting against LGBTQ+ acceptance. “In the blue city of Hamtramck, Mich., an all-Muslim city council recently sided with Muslim activists and banned the LGBTQ+ Pride flag on city property. Muslim residents are pushing for the same in nearby Dearborn, where close to half of residents are Arab Americans and protesters derailed a school board meeting last fall over an LGBTQ+-related curriculum. . . . Muslims were once reliable allies in a coalition of racial, religious and sexual minorities courted by the left. The umbrella grew after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and hit a stride during the Trump presidency as policies and pronouncements from the White House targeted each group with regularity. Now, some of the 3.5-million followers of Islam in the U.S. are speaking out on topics where their conservative take on the faith more closely aligns with Republican politics.”

Woke politics is only popular with neurotic well-off white liberals, which is not what they’ve been working to import for the last 20 years. The contradictions are beginning to appear.