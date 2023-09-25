CRIME: Gangs, mass incarceration and daily life in El Salvador. “Last week, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele gave a speech to the UN in which he defended his policies of jailing tens of thousands of suspected gang members to improve public safety in what was once the murder capital of the world. . . . There’s no arguing with his results. El Salvador really has changed for the better in the view of most people who live there.”

If you let crime get out of hand, voters eventually bring in someone who’ll get it in hand.