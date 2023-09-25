NO THANK YOU, I LIKE MY MEAT FROM ANIMALS AND MY VEGETABLES FROM PLANTS: Revolutionizing Plant Proteins: Scientists Unlock the Secret to Juicier Plant-Based Meat.
Seen on Facebook:
