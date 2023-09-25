SPACE DEBRIS: FAA proposes rule to reduce space debris as SpaceX launches 22 satellites into orbit. Somebody needs to tell the UPI’s Adam Shrader that debris that lands on earth isn’t space debris: “Last year, the Australian Space Agency confirmed that space debris found in the Snowy Mountains belonged to a craft built by SpaceX, The Guardian reported at the time. Meanwhile, an uncrewed rocket exploded in April causing debris to fall onto Port Isabel, a small city nearby.” It’s almost like these sentences were thrown in just to make SpaceX look bad.

The proposed rule is here.