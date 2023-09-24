YOU WOULD NEED A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH: What I Saw While Working at Ibram Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. “I came to the Center for Antiracist Research with hope and passion. I left with nothing but grief and exhaustion. During my final month, I attended a staff retreat. It felt more like a funeral. Given the mass layoffs that just happened, maybe it was. The center that so many believed in is now effectively dead. . . . Antiracism has become more of a buzzword than a movement. Real antiracism is not a branding exercise, PR campaign, or path to self-promotion.”

Actually, that’s all it ever was. The thing is, there’s no there there. It was always just a grift, and now that’s become obvious even to the true believers.