NOWADAYS, I JUST ASSUME THESE STORIES ARE LIES UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE: Hasan Minhaj and the rise of the fabricated-trauma porn industry. “Are Americans going out of their way to feel miserable? And if so, have they started a market for ways to fulfill that yearning? Kat Rosenfield tackles that question today at the Free Press, and it’s a doozy. She centers the question on an award-winning comic named Hasan Minhaj, who recently got exposed as a serial fabricator of claims of victimization over his Muslim heritage.”