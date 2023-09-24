THE BULLYING IS WHAT MAKES DEI FUN: Audio released of DEI instructor berating principal who challenged her assumptions and later killed himself. “‘That’s the lesson of this tragedy, that people are sick and tired of being isolated and cast out from polite society because they have the gall to ask a question or challenge the orthodoxy,’ Ari Goldkind, a Toronto attorney, told The Free Press.”
