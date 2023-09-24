EVERY UNIVERSITY HAS WHOLE DEPARTMENTS AIMED AT FEEDING FEMALE ANGER AGAINST MEN: “Diverting Hate has nearly $700,000 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security, which views online hate as a driver of targeted violence and domestic terrorism. The group targets younger men—ages 18 to 34.”

Again, Gender Studies departments — and much of the rest of the campus — at universities everywhere foster female anger, and do it proudly. But this is a problem of “hate” — probably because of growing evidence that young men are trending Republican.

Remember: Hate that boosts Democrats and leftist causes is “passion for justice.” When it’s young men who feel that they’re getting a raw deal, that’s “hate” — if it might lead them to vote for the GOP.