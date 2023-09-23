BOB MENENDEZ: I’m being indicted because everyone is racist.
Related: “That made me think of Hunter Biden.” What Menendez is accused of is basically a low-rent version of what Hunter Biden did.
BOB MENENDEZ: I’m being indicted because everyone is racist.
Related: “That made me think of Hunter Biden.” What Menendez is accused of is basically a low-rent version of what Hunter Biden did.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.