FREDDIE DE BOER: I’m looking for more ghostwriting work.

Personally, I’ve never used a ghostwriter, as I’m too vain about my writing to pass off anyone else’s. And my style is inimitable anyway. But there’s no shame in it, anymore than in hiring someone to mow your lawn. Not everyone is good at everything.

I would say that I would be a good ghostwriter, but my one effort along those lines — a vocabulary paragraph written for a classmate in the eighth grade (hey, she was cute, and she begged me) — led the teacher to immediately say “Glenn Reynolds wrote this.” I don’t think a recognizable style is a good thing in a ghostwriter.