GAVIN NEWSOM: WE’LL HAVE HIGH SPEED RAIL SOMEDAY, MAYBE. Ron DeSantis: We have it now from Miami to Orlando. “Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said this is only the second high-speed rail in America.” And next, on to Tampa!

Related: I was on the 1st Brightline train to Orlando — here’s what it was like. “Each seat has multiple power outlets, and the Wi-Fi truly was high-speed based on my experience and the test I ran. I was even able to successfully join (and participate in) our morning editorial team call on Zoom. . . . it was amazing to take a passenger train from South Florida to Orlando. It helps that Brightline isn’t just any train. I’d put its amenities and comfort up against some of the top European rail products, and this new service will make it easier to explore more of the state without driving or flying.”