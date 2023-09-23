SADLY TYPICAL: Cornell University silent after prof receives ‘Courage in Education’ award. “Randy Wayne, an associate professor at the Ivy League institution, received the award from the Steamboat Institute for his ‘commitment to advancing free speech and intellectual diversity.’ Cornell’s theme for the 2023 to 2024 academic year is ‘free expression and academic freedom.’ ‘I believe that the reason they are not celebrating my award is because Cornell really has no interest in free speech,’ Wayne told Campus Reform.”