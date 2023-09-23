JOHN LUCAS: More Mush From the “Elites:” Military incompetence and analytical mush from David Ignatius and the Washington Post. “There is an ongoing campaign to paint Milley as the savior of the Constitution from an insane President Trump. Ignatius’ puff piece is part of that campaign. . . . But I think that we can all agree that Milley’s promise to tell the Chinese if we were going to attack them was ‘bold.’ But it is not a boldness to be admired.”

Read the whole thing for a classic Fisking of the risible Ignatius.