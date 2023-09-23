September 23, 2023

WELL, GOOD: “In the paper, ‘Ranitidine Use and Incident Cancer in a Multinational Cohort,’ published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers claim that despite contamination with a probable human carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) found in ranitidine, there was no statistically significant evidence that exposure to the drug was associated with an increased risk of cancer.”

Posted at 6:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds