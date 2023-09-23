THE 21ST CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I’D HOPED: “It’s important to understand that syphilis is still a serious public health challenge. It has reached record levels in the United States and around the world. Though the arrival of penicillin in 1943 briefly made it seem like a solved problem, the injectable form of the drug now used has been in short supply for months, while cases of congenital syphilis passed from mother to child are rising.”
