I’VE SEEN THE DISTRICT COURT OPINION — HE’S PRETTY ACID REGARDING THE NINTH CIRCUIT: BREAKING: California’s ‘High Capacity’ Magazine Ban Ruled Unconstitutional Under Bruen.
The opinion is here.
