PROBABLY FROM GREEN ALGAE: Astronomers say carbon dioxide on Jupiter’s moon Europa likely originated in ocean.
But at this point we can’t rule out Jovian SUVs.
PROBABLY FROM GREEN ALGAE: Astronomers say carbon dioxide on Jupiter’s moon Europa likely originated in ocean.
But at this point we can’t rule out Jovian SUVs.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.