WHY ARE LEFTISTS OUTRAGED AT THESE SWEET JAPANESE MCDONALD’S ADS? “They see a happy family.”

The radicals on the left hate the idea of a nuclear family. They’ve made it very clear on several occasions that the destruction of the nuclear family is a major goal in the reformation of the West. Their idea is that the kids that are born should belong to the state so that they can be brought up in the leftist way of thinking, not the parents who will raise them to value traditional American beliefs.

It’s an old Marxist goal. Even Black Lives Matter, led by their self-professed “trained Marxists,” had it up on its website before they quietly took it down.

What the McDonald’s office in Japan is doing is dangerous to that plan. What the radical left wants from corporations, or people with large platforms, is to carry the message of social justice either subtly or very, very directly. . . .

So when they see ads like the ones from Japan, they lose it and begin spouting off nonsense about white supremacy, antisemitism, homophobia, and whatever else they’ve been trained to say upon encountering anything that defies their narrative.

What they don’t understand is that they’re so angry because, in their heart of hearts, they want this, but they can’t let themselves have it. They’re deeply unhappy, and so in their minds, everyone else has to be too.