MERRICK GARLAND TRYING TO LOOK EVENHANDED BY INDICTING A DEMOCRAT THEY’VE BEEN TRYING TO GET RID OF FOR YEARS: Senator Robert Menendez Is Indicted in New York: Mr. Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, was charged six years after his trial in a different corruption case ended in a hung jury.

Which isn’t to say that he’s innocent, only that I don’t trust Sleazy Merrick.