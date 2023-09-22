ENDORSED: House Speaker introduces bill to extend commercial spaceflight regulatory learning period. “Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has introduced legislation that would extend a restriction on the Federal Aviation Administration’s ability to regulate commercial human spaceflight safety by another eight years. McCarthy announced Sept. 21 he has introduced the Space Transformation And Reliability (STAR) Act. The one-page bill would extend what is alternatively called a ‘learning period’ or moratorium on certain safety regulations, set to expire at the end of this month, through September 2031.”