NO SH*T SHERLOCK! Germany Has Reached Its ‘Limit’ on Migration, Admits Left-Wing President.
So has everyone else. This method of redistribution of the world’s riches, like all communist grand schemes just makes everyone poorer.
NO SH*T SHERLOCK! Germany Has Reached Its ‘Limit’ on Migration, Admits Left-Wing President.
So has everyone else. This method of redistribution of the world’s riches, like all communist grand schemes just makes everyone poorer.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.