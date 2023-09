TECH-MEDIATED NEO-ORWELLIANISM:

The British government writing to tech firms demanding they financially punish and cancel Russell Brand before he’s been through due legal process over the allegations against him is a very disturbing Orwellian development. pic.twitter.com/6hWPDOF8V3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2023

We used to be told that Islamic terrorists hated us for our freedom. And maybe they do, but now it’s clear that so do our own governments.