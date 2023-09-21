WHY PEOPLE FIND “CONSPIRACY THEORIES” PLAUSIBLE:

How the Bankman-Frieds "spent billions of dollars operating a vast array of left-wing advocacy groups that present themselves to the public as grassroots initiatives"https://t.co/mD7VO8yjXo — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) September 22, 2023

The great innovation of American progressive religion is that virtue comes at no personal cost. The modern holy man flies a bizjet, meets in Davos, drinks only the best bubbly. Screws everyone, literally, in a Bahamas penthouse … the 21st century saint. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) September 22, 2023

"The fact that the world is only now learning that the father of one of the biggest alleged fraudsters in American history sat on the advisory board of a company directing the biggest ‘dark money’ operation in American history is deeply disturbing". FTX and a party were joined. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) September 22, 2023

Related: “He could not get to Han—Moon’s widow—so he shot Abe, who was ‘deeply connected’ to the church, Yamagami said, just as Abe’s grandfather, also a prime minister and renowned political figure in Japan, had been. Investigators looked into Yamagami’s wild-sounding claims and found, to their alarm, that they were true.”