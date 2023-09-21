September 21, 2023

WHY PEOPLE FIND “CONSPIRACY THEORIES” PLAUSIBLE:

Related: “He could not get to Han—Moon’s widow—so he shot Abe, who was ‘deeply connected’ to the church, Yamagami said, just as Abe’s grandfather, also a prime minister and renowned political figure in Japan, had been. Investigators looked into Yamagami’s wild-sounding claims and found, to their alarm, that they were true.”

Posted at 10:34 pm by Glenn Reynolds