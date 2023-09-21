JUST IN TIME FOR THE ELECTION! Okay, maybe not this time. A newly identified virus emerges from the deep. “This week in Microbiology Spectrum, Wang and an international group of researchers report the discovery of a new virus isolated from sediment brought up from a depth of 8,900 meters. The virus is a bacteriophage, or a virus that infects and replicates inside bacteria, and bacteriophages are believed to be the most abundant life forms on the planet.”