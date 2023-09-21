THAT’S CERTAINLY THE GOAL: Voters: Biden’s America becoming a ‘police state.’
Nearly three-quarters of voters believe that America is “becoming” a police state under President Joe Biden, whose administration has invested heavily in investigations of Republican politicians and political challengers.
According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 72% said that they are concerned that “America is becoming a police state.”
They’ve noticed, despite the censorship.
