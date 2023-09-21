September 22, 2023

THAT’S CERTAINLY THE GOAL: Voters: Biden’s America becoming a ‘police state.’

Nearly three-quarters of voters believe that America is “becoming” a police state under President Joe Biden, whose administration has invested heavily in investigations of Republican politicians and political challengers.

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 72% said that they are concerned that “America is becoming a police state.”

They’ve noticed, despite the censorship.

Posted at 8:30 am by Glenn Reynolds