BIG LOSS FOR UCLA LAW: Eugene Volokh, Who Graduated From UCLA At Age 15, Is Retiring From UCLA At Age 56 To Join The Hoover Institution. “Technically, I’ll be ‘retiring’ from UCLA. But at the ripe old age of 56, I will not be at all retiring from scholarship—I’ll just be doing the same sort of research, public commentary (of course, including blogging), and occasional litigation as I have been doing at UCLA, but with more institutional support.”

I can’t imagine doing that, but my institution is more supportive of me than UCLA has been of Eugene lately. This can only be viewed as a defeat for new dean Michael Waterstone, though it reflects more poorly on his predecessors.