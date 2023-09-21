I FOR ONE SUPPORT THE WRITERS’ STRIKE*: SAG-AFTRA Admits Strike Is Preventing Artists From “Making Their Worldview-Changing Stories” That Push The LGBTQ+ Agenda.

*No, I’m not saying I support the writers. I’m saying I support the strike long may it live. After seeing the opinions these idiots are expressing, I want the strike to go on till they’re all eating crumbs off Los Angeles streets. And yes, I know it’s not all writers. However even for sane writers the strike is nonsense. My kind of writer never had the option of striking. And that’s a good thing. It allowed us to adapt with the times.