NEWS FROM THE BLUE CITIES: Georgia researchers report rats carrying rat lungworm near Atlanta.
Totally, completely unrelated: Atlanta has entire families living in parks.
NEWS FROM THE BLUE CITIES: Georgia researchers report rats carrying rat lungworm near Atlanta.
Totally, completely unrelated: Atlanta has entire families living in parks.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.