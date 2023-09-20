FIFTH CIRCUIT TO UNIVERSITY TRUSTEES: YOU HAVE ACTUAL RESPONSIBILITIES. Professor Timothy Jackson wrote to the University of North Texas’ Board of Trustees asking for them to intervene and stop his persecution on bogus racism charges. They ignored him, and the state pled that the Board “had no direct connection with the specific acts of retaliation,” even though they had the power to stop it and failed to do so. Importantly, the Court didn’t buy this–and that’s good news. Maybe trustees who are accountable will finally start holding those below them accountable as well.