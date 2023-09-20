ICE, ICE, BABY: Stunning NASA Image Peeks Into The Perpetual Darkness of The Lunar South Pole. “Astronomers in China plan to send a mini flying probe to the crater in 2026 to drill for evidence of lunar water-ice. In the meantime, NASA is relying on ‘night goggles’ to peer into the perpetual darkness.”
