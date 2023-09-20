WAR DADDY: 79th Anniversary of 81 Days In Combat. “I thought today I would related a real story of a real American soldier. A truly great soldier, an Army Tanker who served in combat in WW2 for 81 straight days. Let’s ponder that for a moment. Most of us can’t imagine 1 day in combat. I served for 100 hours in combat in 1991, just 4 days or so. This guy was in the fight, every day, for 81 days. This is insane. None of us today knows what this means. . . . Sadly, Fury did a poor job of actually telling the story of this genuine hero.”