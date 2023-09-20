WHETHER THEY’RE CITIZENS OR NOT. THAT WAS ALWAYS THE POINT OF THE INVASION: Pennsylvanians Getting Driver’s Licenses Will Now Be Automatically Registered to Vote.
It’s time and past time to slap motor voter into the last century.
