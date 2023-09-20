YEAH, I’D HEARD ABOUT THIS: Amazon unit behind Kindle, Echo in chaos as job cuts loom, morale plummets: sources.
If Amazon has lost interest in its ebook division, the least it can do is cut it loose.
YEAH, I’D HEARD ABOUT THIS: Amazon unit behind Kindle, Echo in chaos as job cuts loom, morale plummets: sources.
If Amazon has lost interest in its ebook division, the least it can do is cut it loose.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.