JOHN LUCAS: General Milley Sinks His Credibility.
At this point, isn’t that like sinking the Titanic? But unlike the Titanic, Milley can plumb new depths every day. And does!
JOHN LUCAS: General Milley Sinks His Credibility.
At this point, isn’t that like sinking the Titanic? But unlike the Titanic, Milley can plumb new depths every day. And does!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.