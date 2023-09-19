THE NEW LEXUS GX: Still a great off-roader. “For the last decade and a half, the Lexus GX has existed as a rebadged version of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a pint-size Cruiser sold in markets other than our own. In that time, the GX has developed something of a cult following, not for its luxurious environs and suburban street cred, but for its prodigious off-road abilities. Head for the trails where the serious off-roaders go, and you’ll find GXs decked out with off-road mods, with owners wheeling them like a Toyota 4Runner or a Jeep Wrangler.”