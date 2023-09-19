THE ENEMY WITHIN: China Infiltrates Public Schools Near American Military Bases, Experts Testify. “The Chinese Communist government has infiltrated more than 500 kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms across America, with CCP-run programs strategically concentrated around U.S. military bases, a panel of experts testified before Congress on Tuesday. Throughout the last decade, China has spent more than $17 million establishing what are known as Confucius Classrooms in around 143 school districts across 34 states and Washington, D.C., according to Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, a watchdog group that obtained records outlining this funding. A significant portion of these Communist Party programs operate near U.S. military bases, giving CCP-affiliated teachers access to student data.”