IT’S AN EASY QUESTION, AND THE ANSWER IS BECAUSE THE ESTABLISHMENT HAS WORKED TIRELESSLY TO MAKE THEM WORSE: Why Are Race Relations Worse? The press, academia, government — all the usual Establishment organs — peddle a nonstop narrative that this is a racist, hate-filled country, divided against itself, that can only survive with the stern guidance of . . . the Establishment. They say this not because it is true, but because they perceive it as useful.

I mean, their worst nightmare is Black Lives Matter activists and Trump Supporters finding common ground.