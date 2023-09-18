TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): California school district to pay $2.25 million to sex abuse victim of teacher who gave birth to student’s baby. “A Southern California school district will pay $2.25 million to settle the latest lawsuit involving a teacher who became pregnant by one of at least two students she was accused of sexually abusing. The settlement brings to $8.25 million the amount paid by Redlands Unified School District to Laura Whitehurst’s victims since her 2013 arrest, the Southern California News Group reported Sunday.”