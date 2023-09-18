THIS IS PROBABLY WHY RFK, JR. IS FACING POTENTIAL ASSASSINATION NOW: Stunning 38% would vote third party in Trump-Biden election.
But expect the Dems to promote a Ross Perot type to undercut Trump.
