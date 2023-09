WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF DISCRIMINATION? Idaho Law School And Two Former Deans Settle Discrimination Case With Former Tenured Professor For $750,000.

Though given that the plaintiff is “now the associate dean for antiracism and critical pedagogy at Penn State Dickinson School of Law,” well, draw your own conclusion. Including conclusions about a law school that would have a position of “associate dean for antiracism and critical pedagogy.”