BIDEN’S BRIAR PATCH: Some of us are old enough to remember ole Brer Rabbit begging the fox to “please, please don’t throw me in the Briar Patch.” What Brer Rabbit actually wanted was precisely to be in the Briar Patch as that’s where he grew up. Issues and Insights wonders if the Biden White House is mis-playing the same game.

Why else incessant warnings from the White House and its Mainstream Media Echo Chamber that disaster will befall the Republican Party if the House GOP pursues its impeachment inquiry? But if that claim is actually true, then the Biden backers ought to be encouraging, rather than discouraging, the impeachment effort.

But they are instead discouraging the inquiry. What does that tell us?